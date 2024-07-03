See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of July 1, 2024
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM - Free Report) industry’s rise of 4.2%. This impressive rally has caught the attention of investors, prompting a deep dive into the factors fueling this upward momentum. The company has implemented several strategic initiatives that have been instrumental in its bullish run. Sprouts Farmers Market remains focused on redefining strategies and upgrading capabilities to stay ahead of the curve. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has set optimistic financial projections for 2024, anticipating total sales growth between 7% and 8%, with comparable store sales growth expected to range from 2.5% to 3.5%. For investors, Sprouts Farmers presents a compelling opportunity in the grocery space. Food-Natural Foods Products, which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. It has been one of the standout performers in the stock market, with its share price soaring 31.1% in the past three months and outpacing the S&P 500.
MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) is a data-driven, digital financial platform. It offers mobile banking and financial membership to take control of their finances. The stock has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $5.51 indicates a change of +280% from what MoneyLion is expected to report a year ago. Recently, the estimate has remained unchanged. The company beat consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The company topped consensus revenue estimates two times over this period. MoneyLion is rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its Zacks Rank #1 does suggest that it may outperform the broader market in the near term.