Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) and BRF (BRFS) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan never really got good grades in school but this week he shows us two stocks that have straight A's. The portfolio managers at Zacks Investment Research will leverage the Zacks Rank more than they will the Zacks Style Scores, but the Style Scores can give you an idea of what kind of investor is likely to be looking at any given stock.
 
Normally the aggressive growth stock selections will see strong growth Style Scores and weaker value Style Scores. Growth investors and value investors are inherently looking for different things so when Brian sees a big divergence in the Style Scores he knows he is on the right path.
 
From time to time though looking for value isn't the worst thing in the world especially if there is already growth implied in the numbers. This week Brian takes a look at two stocks that have an A for value, growth and momentum as well.
 
Virco Manufacturing (VIRC - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is in the furniture industry. Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, growth profile and the valuation. The real key to this video is when Brian looks at the chart for the stock and talks about the companies potential down the road.
 
Virco Manufacturing (VIRC - Free Report) Is definitely a stock that should be on your aggressive growth radar screen.
 
Next up is BRF (BRFS - Free Report) Which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is in the food industry. This company also goes by the name Brazil foods and is obviously in the business of production and sale of all types of meats as well as other food products.
 
In the video Brian talks a little bit about how bird flu is starting to gain traction and we hope that it doesn't spread. That said, people are still going to be eating food so this stock has a big consumer base locked in.
 
Just as in the previous stock Brian reviews the earnings history and other pertinent numbers. If the bird flew continues to expand this stock might move higher even though its inventory is at risk as prices will likely spike higher.

