New Strong Sell Stocks for July 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) is a diversified natural resource company primarily dealing in coal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 60 days.

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) provides broadband communications and video services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

