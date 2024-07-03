Thermo Fisher (TMO) Brings Biobased, Sustainable Films for BPCs

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) has introduced biobased films that can help reduce the climate impact on the manufacturing of therapies, thereby increasing the sustainability of biologics therapies development. The first-of-its-kind solutions build on the company’s existing Aegis and CX film offerings that are widely used and validated by customers.
The company is helping biopharma manufacturers reduce their environmental impact without having to validate new bioprocessing containers (BPCs), thus helping them speed up treatment deliveries. The recent development is also likely to enhance its BioProduction business under the Life Science Solutions segment.
More on the News
Instead of fossil fuel materials, Thermo Fisher has leveraged plant-based materials to deliver lower-carbon, biobased films for its single-use technology BPCs. This enables customers to maintain consistency in their BPCs while also achieving a reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. By adopting these biobased, sustainable films, they can eliminate carbon emissions coming from the plastic resin.
The biobased films have earned an International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (“ISCC”) PLUS certification, a top global certification for circular and biobased products. Biopharma manufacturers can now pre-purchase the biobased films to incorporate into their upstream or downstream system in early 2025. Thermo Fisher will also help customers as they monitor their carbon reduction quantities and support their sustainability objectives.
In addition to offering BPCs with biobased film, Thermo Fisher connects customers with recyclers to facilitate the recycling of BPCs post-use. This program helps biopharma manufacturers to divert waste from landfills or carbon-intensive incineration, advancing their sustainability goals through a convenient recycling service that turns BPCs into high-quality plastic lumber. Since the initiation of the program, approximately 400,000 pounds of plastic waste have been diverted from landfills or incineration.
Significance of Sustainability Efforts
The company is exploring new ways to design, produce, package and ship products to reduce the environmental impacts of the industry while still maintaining the expected quality and performance. Thermo Fisher also showcased further commitment to sustainable practices and responsible manufacturing by earning an ISCC PLUS certification for producing biobased resins in its Nunc Cell Factory product line, which is used in the development of vaccines and biologics.
These latest innovations and initiatives are intended to help Thermo Fisher’s customers drive sustainability as they tackle some of the most challenging medical issues in the world. The company focuses on five key areas of environmental impact for greener innovation, which are minimizing the use of hazardous materials, reducing waste and using fewer resources, increasing energy efficiency, responsibly packaging and shipping and extending the useful life of products and materials.
The scientists at Thermo Fisher apply Design for Sustainability principles to design products, creating more sustainable options as part of its Greener by Design portfolio to help advance sustainability and improve lab safety.
Industry Prospects
Per a Precedence Research report, the global bio-based packaging market was valued at $7.92 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.6% up to 2032.
Plant-based materials like cellulose nanocrystals and biopolymers can replace non-recyclable layers in plastic packaging to improve recyclability. Consumers and the government support the use of bio-based packaging and coatings to reduce plastic waste.
Recent Developments in the Life Science Solutions Division
Last month, Thermo Fisher expanded the Thermo Scientific KingFisher instrument portfolio with PlasmidPro Maxi Processor (PlasmidPro). The system enables innovation at scale by providing complete automation across mini and maxi-scale purification and delivering high-purity plasmids without manual column preparation and intervention. The company’s new “press and go” solution accelerates the purification process, catering to the rapidly growing demand for plasmid DNA purification for emerging therapies.
Price Performance
