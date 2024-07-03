Bruker (BRKR) Expands in NMR Spectrometry With New FMP Collab

Bruker Corporation ( BRKR Quick Quote BRKR - Free Report) recently announced the successful installation of a 1.2 gigahertz (GHz) nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer at the Leibniz Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Pharmakologie (FMP) in Berlin. This ultra-high field NMR system, named Avance, is a powerful tool for advancing biomolecular research and developing new therapies for diseases.
With this installation, Bruker will be able to contribute to cutting-edge research in molecular pharmacology, conducted by FMP researchers.
About Avance 1.2 GHz NMR
1.2 GHz NMR is an important tool in pharmacology research, providing unique insights into molecular dynamics and structural rearrangements related to drug-target binding, protein interactions, and macromolecular structure refinements and rearrangements. It features a hybrid design with advanced high-temperature superconductors in the inner sections and low-temperature superconductors in the outer sections of the magnet.
Significance of the Installation
The high resolution and sensitivity of this GHz-class instrument should allow FMP to detect the architecture and motion of proteins even more efficiently and expand the understanding of cellular, molecular machines.
Intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs) play a key role in cell biology and are involved in clathrin-mediated endocytosis. Using the ultra-high NMR, researchers can investigate the large IDPs that are active in the early phases of endocytosis at exceptional resolution to better understand the molecular dynamics of this important process.
The new device will help FMP groups, which are dedicated to advancing the molecular basis of pharmacological therapies, by characterizing novel active compounds and mechanisms of action before drug development.
About FMP
FMP is a research institute performing innovative investigations to advance in the field of molecular pharmacology. To date, the institute has integrated 11 NMR systems, including the recently installed 1.2 GHz Avance NMR spectrometer.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Industry Prospects
Per a Market Research Future report, the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer market was valued at $654 million in 2022 and is expected to reach 1.05 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the period. Factors influencing the market surge include the rising number of foundations funding biomedical research, the growing need for reasonably priced generic medications, and the expanding application of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy in non-healthcare areas.
Looking at the market potential, it can be seen that the latest partnership will benefit both entities.
Other Notable Developments
In June 2024, BRKR was involved in various developments. One of these is the launch of the Q6 NEWTO benchtop spark Optical Emission Spectrometer, designed to improve alloy composition analysis in the metal industry.
Additionally, BRKR also launched the neofleX Imaging Profiler for mass spectrometry-based tissue imaging at the 72nd ASMS meeting. The novel, high-performance MALDI-TOF/TOF system enables facile OME-TIFF file output via the new SCiLS Scope software and conveniently fits on a benchtop. The latest development is expected to significantly boost the company’s Life Sciences Mass Spectrometry division within the Bruker Scientific Instruments CALID segment.
Lastly, the company introduced a new timsTOF Ultra 2 system with significantly enhanced sensitivity for deep profiling of small cells and subcellular organelles, as well as increased sample loading flexibility. With this, Bruker has set new 4D-Proteomics standards from the highest sensitivity to large-scale, deep plasma proteomics.
Price Performance
In the past year, shares of BRKR have lost 15.2% compared with the
industry’s 3.3% decline. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ( HIMS Quick Quote HIMS - Free Report) , The Joint Corp. ( JYNT Quick Quote JYNT - Free Report) , and Medpace Holdings ( MEDP Quick Quote MEDP - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers and The Joint sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Medpace Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 132.8% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings have moved north 11.1% to 20 cents per share in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for The Joint’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have remained constant at 21 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of JYNT have surged 39.3% year to date against the industry’s 3.6% decline.
In the last reported quarter, JYNT delivered an earnings surprise of 300%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.75%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 EPS have remained unchanged at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 69.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.3% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.
Image: Bigstock
Bruker (BRKR) Expands in NMR Spectrometry With New FMP Collab
Bruker Corporation (BRKR - Free Report) recently announced the successful installation of a 1.2 gigahertz (GHz) nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer at the Leibniz Forschungsinstitut für Molekulare Pharmakologie (FMP) in Berlin. This ultra-high field NMR system, named Avance, is a powerful tool for advancing biomolecular research and developing new therapies for diseases.
With this installation, Bruker will be able to contribute to cutting-edge research in molecular pharmacology, conducted by FMP researchers.
About Avance 1.2 GHz NMR
1.2 GHz NMR is an important tool in pharmacology research, providing unique insights into molecular dynamics and structural rearrangements related to drug-target binding, protein interactions, and macromolecular structure refinements and rearrangements. It features a hybrid design with advanced high-temperature superconductors in the inner sections and low-temperature superconductors in the outer sections of the magnet.
Significance of the Installation
The high resolution and sensitivity of this GHz-class instrument should allow FMP to detect the architecture and motion of proteins even more efficiently and expand the understanding of cellular, molecular machines.
Intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs) play a key role in cell biology and are involved in clathrin-mediated endocytosis. Using the ultra-high NMR, researchers can investigate the large IDPs that are active in the early phases of endocytosis at exceptional resolution to better understand the molecular dynamics of this important process.
The new device will help FMP groups, which are dedicated to advancing the molecular basis of pharmacological therapies, by characterizing novel active compounds and mechanisms of action before drug development.
About FMP
FMP is a research institute performing innovative investigations to advance in the field of molecular pharmacology. To date, the institute has integrated 11 NMR systems, including the recently installed 1.2 GHz Avance NMR spectrometer.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Industry Prospects
Per a Market Research Future report, the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer market was valued at $654 million in 2022 and is expected to reach 1.05 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the period. Factors influencing the market surge include the rising number of foundations funding biomedical research, the growing need for reasonably priced generic medications, and the expanding application of nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy in non-healthcare areas.
Looking at the market potential, it can be seen that the latest partnership will benefit both entities.
Other Notable Developments
In June 2024, BRKR was involved in various developments. One of these is the launch of the Q6 NEWTO benchtop spark Optical Emission Spectrometer, designed to improve alloy composition analysis in the metal industry.
Additionally, BRKR also launched the neofleX Imaging Profiler for mass spectrometry-based tissue imaging at the 72nd ASMS meeting. The novel, high-performance MALDI-TOF/TOF system enables facile OME-TIFF file output via the new SCiLS Scope software and conveniently fits on a benchtop. The latest development is expected to significantly boost the company’s Life Sciences Mass Spectrometry division within the Bruker Scientific Instruments CALID segment.
Lastly, the company introduced a new timsTOF Ultra 2 system with significantly enhanced sensitivity for deep profiling of small cells and subcellular organelles, as well as increased sample loading flexibility. With this, Bruker has set new 4D-Proteomics standards from the highest sensitivity to large-scale, deep plasma proteomics.
Price Performance
In the past year, shares of BRKR have lost 15.2% compared with the industry’s 3.3% decline.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) , The Joint Corp. (JYNT - Free Report) , and Medpace Holdings (MEDP - Free Report) . While Hims & Hers and The Joint sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Medpace Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Hims & Hers Heath stock has surged 132.8% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings have moved north 11.1% to 20 cents per share in the past 30 days.
HIMS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 79.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of a staggering 150%.
Estimates for The Joint’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have remained constant at 21 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of JYNT have surged 39.3% year to date against the industry’s 3.6% decline.
In the last reported quarter, JYNT delivered an earnings surprise of 300%. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.75%.
Estimates for Medpace’s 2024 EPS have remained unchanged at $11.29 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 69.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.3% growth.
MEDP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.8%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 30.6%.