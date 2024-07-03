Back to top

Company News for Jul 3, 2024

  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) soared 10.2% on reporting a lower-than-expected drop in vehicle deliveries for second-quarter 2024.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) rose 1.6% on the continued mega-cap growth stock rally.
  • iQIYI, Inc.’s (IQ - Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on consumer discretionaries scoring a winning session.
  • Shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV - Free Report) fell 2.6% on the healthcare sector losing out on the day.

