Jack in the Box (JACK) Returns to Chicago With Expansion Plan

Jack in the Box Inc. ( JACK Quick Quote JACK - Free Report) has announced a significant expansion plan that will see the iconic fast-food chain return to the Chicago market for the first time in four decades. This strategic move is part of an accelerated development plan aimed at revitalizing the brand's presence in the region. The initial phase of this expansion includes eight company-operated locations, set to open throughout 2025. These new restaurants will introduce Chicago residents to Jack in the Box's unique, 24/7 menu that features a variety of crave-able items, from burgers and tacos to chicken sandwiches and milkshakes. This return is not just about opening stores but establishing Jack in the Box as a key player in Chicago's bustling restaurant scene. Jack in the Box has identified over 125 potential trade area opportunities for future corporate and franchise development in Chicagoland. This ambitious plan underscores the company's commitment to growth and innovation. The development will include various formats, such as traditional freestanding restaurants, end-caps with drive-thrus, conversions of existing buildings and dark kitchens, which will ensure flexibility and adaptability to different locations and customer needs. This expansion in Chicago is part of a broader growth strategy for Jack in the Box, which includes multi-unit expansions in new markets such as Utah, Kentucky, Arkansas, Montana, Wyoming, Michigan, Florida, Georgia and internationally in Mexico. These efforts reflect the company's dynamic approach to reaching new customers and reinforcing its market position. With the new Chicago locations offering dine-in, drive-thru and mobile ordering options, Jack in the Box is poised to cater to the diverse preferences of modern diners. The restaurants will be open 24 hours a day, ensuring that customers can enjoy their favorite meals whenever they want. Jack in the Box's return to Chicago represents a bold and strategic move in its expansion efforts. By re-entering a key market with a strong plan for growth and innovation, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and solidify its presence in the quick-service restaurant industry. Shares of the company have lost 23.2% in the past three months, compared with the industry's decline of 4.9%. JACK currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average. The stock has surged 112% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 27.5% and 36.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT Quick Quote EAT - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 213.4%, on average. EAT’s shares have risen 85.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates 5% and 41.3% growth, respectively, from the year-earlier actuals. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. ( LOCO Quick Quote LOCO - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average. LOCO’s shares have risen 5.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOCO’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates 3.8% and 9.9% growth, respectively, from the prior-year figures.
Jack in the Box (JACK) Returns to Chicago With Expansion Plan
Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK - Free Report) has announced a significant expansion plan that will see the iconic fast-food chain return to the Chicago market for the first time in four decades. This strategic move is part of an accelerated development plan aimed at revitalizing the brand's presence in the region.
The initial phase of this expansion includes eight company-operated locations, set to open throughout 2025. These new restaurants will introduce Chicago residents to Jack in the Box's unique, 24/7 menu that features a variety of crave-able items, from burgers and tacos to chicken sandwiches and milkshakes. This return is not just about opening stores but establishing Jack in the Box as a key player in Chicago's bustling restaurant scene.
Jack in the Box has identified over 125 potential trade area opportunities for future corporate and franchise development in Chicagoland. This ambitious plan underscores the company's commitment to growth and innovation. The development will include various formats, such as traditional freestanding restaurants, end-caps with drive-thrus, conversions of existing buildings and dark kitchens, which will ensure flexibility and adaptability to different locations and customer needs.
This expansion in Chicago is part of a broader growth strategy for Jack in the Box, which includes multi-unit expansions in new markets such as Utah, Kentucky, Arkansas, Montana, Wyoming, Michigan, Florida, Georgia and internationally in Mexico. These efforts reflect the company's dynamic approach to reaching new customers and reinforcing its market position.
With the new Chicago locations offering dine-in, drive-thru and mobile ordering options, Jack in the Box is poised to cater to the diverse preferences of modern diners. The restaurants will be open 24 hours a day, ensuring that customers can enjoy their favorite meals whenever they want.
Jack in the Box's return to Chicago represents a bold and strategic move in its expansion efforts. By re-entering a key market with a strong plan for growth and innovation, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and solidify its presence in the quick-service restaurant industry.
Shares of the company have lost 23.2% in the past three months, compared with the industry’s decline of 4.9%.
JACK currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
