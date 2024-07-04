Bragg Gaming Group Inc. ( BRAG Quick Quote BRAG - Free Report) has offered its innovative Player Account Management (“PAM”) software for the launch of Hard Rock Digital’s iGaming website, HardRockCasino.nl. Bragg boosts its Dutch market reach with this sixth PAM client in the Netherlands. Perks of the Deal
Bragg Gaming (BRAG) Unveils 6th PAM Client in the Netherlands
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG - Free Report) has offered its innovative Player Account Management (“PAM”) software for the launch of Hard Rock Digital’s iGaming website, HardRockCasino.nl.
Bragg boosts its Dutch market reach with this sixth PAM client in the Netherlands.
Perks of the Deal
Per the deal, the HardRockCasino.nl website will have access to Bragg’s full suite of managed services including payment processing and technology, 24/7 customer support, retention marketing, fraud prevention services, and access to its responsible gambling solutions. Furthermore, the company will offer exclusive content from its in-house proprietary, games development studios including Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic.
Other than supplying PAM technology, Bragg will also permit content aggregation wherein HardRockCasino.nl will gain access to the Bragg HUB. This move will bring together more than 10,000 casino titles, including exclusive games built on the Bragg Remote Gaming Server and games from other leading iGaming suppliers.
Notably, all the online casino games delivered through the Bragg HUB content delivery platform come with Bragg’s Fuze promotional tools as standard, which offer player engagement features on games such as free rounds, tournaments and quests.
Online Gaming Boosts Growth
Bragg Gaming is diligently focusing on transforming itself into a content-focused iGaming solutions provider across expanding North American and European markets. This strategic move is backed by expanding and diversifying its content portfolio through organic and inorganic initiatives, entering into accretive partnerships and focusing on expanding its footprint.
Focusing on expanding its product portfolio, during the first quarter of 2024, Bragg Gaming released 19 new exclusive online casino games, including seven from its in-house Bragg's Studios. The company also launched online games in the United States for the first time from the popular land-based slots developer King Show Games, which further boosted its strong exclusive games road map for North America. Furthermore, the company delivered and deployed its second custom slot game developed for Caesars Digital, Boardwalk Slots Bankers in cash, which is now exclusively live on Caesars Palace online casino and Caesars Sportsbook online casino in Michigan and New Jersey.
Given the robust progress in new and existing markets regarding online gaming, Bragg Gaming remains bullish on the opportunities ahead as the trend of iGaming regulation continues globally. The company has observed exciting potential in the newly regulated markets of Brazil, Peru and Finland, accompanied by untapped opportunities in regions like Africa.
Shares of this content and technology solutions provider to the iGaming industry have surged 89.1% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Gaming industry’s 5.8% growth.
