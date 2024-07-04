We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alaska Air's (ALK) Arm Expands in Mexico With Two New Routes
Alaska Airlines, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) , is gearing up to widen its global presence in Mexico. To this end, Alaska Airlines announced the launch of daily nonstop flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to La Paz (LAP) and Monterrey (MTY) in Mexico, starting this winter.
This service will position ALK as the only U.S. airline to serve the coastal Mexican destination. Tickets will be available from the afternoon of Jul 3, 2024, on alaskaair.com.
Flights schedule for the two new routes are as follows:
Flights from Los Angeles to La Paz will start from Nov 20, 2024, two or three times a week. Flights from Los Angeles to Monterrey, Mexico's second-largest metro area, will begin from Feb 13, 2025, on a daily basis.
Considering the popularity of La Paz and Monterrey on the grounds of both business and leisure travel, the latest move should help Alaska Airlines witness a surge in passenger numbers.
Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines, stated, "We recently celebrated 35 years of service to Mexico and are proud to connect travelers with the rich culture and natural beauty of the country. We look forward to continuing to serve as the carrier of choice from the West Coast, especially as we prepare to start service to these popular destinations in Mexico."
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ALK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks Transportation sector include SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW - Free Report) and Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN - Free Report) . Each stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
SkyWest flaunts a VGM Score of A and has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 6.9% in the past 90 days.
SKYW’s expected growth rate for 2024 is more than 100%. SKYW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128.09%, on average.
Trinity raised 2024 EPS guidance to the range of $1.35 to $1.55 (which excludes items outside of the company’s core business operations) from $1.30 to $1.50 guided previously.
Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRN’s 2024 earnings has been revised 2.7% upward. For 2024, TRN’s earnings are expected to grow 8.70% year over year.