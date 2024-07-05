Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 5, 2024

  • Constellation Brands Inc.’s ((STZ - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 3.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $.2,661.8 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,672.36 million.
  • Shares of Paramount Global ((PARA - Free Report) ) jumped 6.9% following news that Shari Redstone's National Amusements entered into a preliminary deal to sell its controlling interest in the media giant to David Ellison's Skydance Media.
  • Shares of Humana Inc. ((HUM - Free Report) ) tanked 3.2% after a complaint filed a class-action lawsuit against the health insurer.
  • Microsoft Corp.’s ((MSFT - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.3% after the company agreed to pay $14.4 million to settle claims that it unfairly treated California employees for taking protected time off.

