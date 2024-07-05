Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO - Free Report) is a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD - Free Report) is a healthcare company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) is a technology solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 60 days.

