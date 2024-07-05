We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons to Add Primo Water (PRMW) to Your Portfolio Now
Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW - Free Report) rising earnings estimates and organic customer growth make it a great investment in the utility sector. The increasing water demand will also boost the company’s performance.
Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Let’s look at the factors that are driving the stock.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRMW’s 2024 and 2025 earnings per share increased nearly 8% and 2.8%, respectively, in the last 60 days.
The company's long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 15.47%.
Surprise History, Dividend Details & Share Repurchase
Primo Water has a positive earnings surprise history. Its trailing four-quarter earnings surprise is 3.18%, on average.
The company has consistently paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock since 2014. It increased its dividend 13 times in the past five years, and its payout has grown 9.72% over the same period. Its current dividend yield is 1.71%, which is better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s yield of 1.61%.
The company is also repurchasing its shares to increase shareholders’ value. It plans to repurchase shares worth $75 million in 2024 and has already purchased shares worth $9 million.
Liquidity
PRMW’s current ratio is 2.13, better than the industry average of 1.11. The current ratio, being greater than one, indicates the company has enough short-term assets to meet its short-term obligations.
Investments
PRMW is making continuous investments to improve its infrastructure. The company invested $437.7 million between 2021 and 2023. It aims to invest $153.4 million in 2024.
Price Performance
Shares of Primo Water have gained 16.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.1% growth.
Other Stocks to Consider
Other top-ranked stocks in the industry are California Water Service Group (CWT - Free Report) , UGI Corporation (UGI - Free Report) and Fortis Inc. (FTS - Free Report) . California Water Service Group currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while UGI and Fortis currently carry a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
California Water delivered an average earnings surprise of 85.16% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2024 earnings indicates year-on-year growth of 246.15%.
UGI delivered an average earnings surprise of 19.13% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for earnings for 2024 and 2025 has gone up 0.69% and 0.32% respectively, in the last 90 days.
Fortis delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.17% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2024 and 2025 indicates year-over-year growth of 2.19% and 2.66%, respectively.