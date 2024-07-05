Discover Financial (DFS) Resolves Merchant Lawsuit Amid Merger

Discover Financial Services ( DFS Quick Quote DFS - Free Report) recently announced a crucial agreement to settle a longstanding class-action lawsuit alleging overcharging of merchants due to card account misclassification. The company, which had increased the amount to cover liabilities related to the issue to $1.2 billion, expects this amount to fully address the settlement, pending court approval.
The misclassification, affecting certain credit card accounts since 2007, led to merchants being charged a higher amount of fees. This development resulted in Discover Financial suspending stock buybacks last year and undertaking internal reviews. Moreover, the company made settlement disbursements worth $9 million in the first quarter of 2024.
This settlement comes at an opportune time as Discover Financial navigates a significant $35.3 billion acquisition by Capital One Financial Corp. The merger aims to create a solid global payments platform, integrating 70 million merchant acceptance points worldwide. The resolution of the merchant overcharging lawsuit highlights Discover Financial’s strong stance in addressing compliance issues ahead of the merger with Capital One.
By settling legal liabilities, Discover Financial seeks to streamline operations and mitigate risks associated with ongoing litigation. This strategic move not only highlights regulatory compliance but also aligns with the company’s objective of enhancing operational efficiency and boosting investor confidence in the stock amid the transformative business initiatives. This settlement is expected to remove regulatory obstructions for the impending merger with Capital One. The deal is expected to close by late 2024 or early 2025, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and closing conditions.
Price Performance
Discover Financial's shares have gained 17% in the past six months compared with the 8.1% rise of the industry.
Discover Financial currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader
