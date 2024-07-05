Ericsson (ERIC) to Drive Digital Transformation in Thailand

Ericsson ( ERIC Quick Quote ERIC - Free Report) has embarked on a new initiative to drive digital transformation in Thailand, making a significant milestone in advancing the country's telecommunications landscape. With the aim of revolutionizing connectivity and fostering innovation, the company will likely leverage its expertise and cutting-edge solutions to propel the South East Asian country into a new era of digital excellence. Leveraging its state-of-the-art 5G network solutions, along with its extensive industry knowledge, Ericsson will help Thailand establish an efficient, reliable and sustainable 5G network across its infrastructure. This will likely accelerate the country’s journey toward becoming a digital economy. As an integral part of this initiative, Ericsson has established a 5G Innovation and Experience Studio at Thailand Digital Valley in collaboration with the Royal Thai Government. The studio features Ericsson’s state-of-the-art 5G sandbox network, designed to develop, test, verify and certify new 5G use cases such as Automated Mobile Robots, an Automated Production Machine in collaboration with Mitsubishi and 360-degree wearable CCTV cameras. These innovations demonstrate the transformative potential of 5G technology in various industries. Ericsson also aims to collaborate with government agencies, educational institutions, local businesses and other stakeholders to further enhance network capabilities to introduce innovative solutions in Thailand. This will likely empower the local businesses and consumers to create an ecosystem of innovation and knowledge-sharing. The recently released Ericsson Mobility Report paints a strong picture of 5G adoption in the Southeast Asia and Oceania region. It is expected that by the end of 2029, 5G subscriptions will reach around 560 million, which is about 43% of all mobile subscriptions in the region. Ericsson's effort to drive digital transformation in Thailand underscores its leadership in shaping the future of communications technology. Shares of Ericsson have gained 16.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 46.4%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Ericsson (ERIC) to Drive Digital Transformation in Thailand
Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) has embarked on a new initiative to drive digital transformation in Thailand, making a significant milestone in advancing the country's telecommunications landscape. With the aim of revolutionizing connectivity and fostering innovation, the company will likely leverage its expertise and cutting-edge solutions to propel the South East Asian country into a new era of digital excellence.
Leveraging its state-of-the-art 5G network solutions, along with its extensive industry knowledge, Ericsson will help Thailand establish an efficient, reliable and sustainable 5G network across its infrastructure. This will likely accelerate the country’s journey toward becoming a digital economy.
As an integral part of this initiative, Ericsson has established a 5G Innovation and Experience Studio at Thailand Digital Valley in collaboration with the Royal Thai Government. The studio features Ericsson’s state-of-the-art 5G sandbox network, designed to develop, test, verify and certify new 5G use cases such as Automated Mobile Robots, an Automated Production Machine in collaboration with Mitsubishi and 360-degree wearable CCTV cameras. These innovations demonstrate the transformative potential of 5G technology in various industries.
Ericsson also aims to collaborate with government agencies, educational institutions, local businesses and other stakeholders to further enhance network capabilities to introduce innovative solutions in Thailand. This will likely empower the local businesses and consumers to create an ecosystem of innovation and knowledge-sharing.
The recently released Ericsson Mobility Report paints a strong picture of 5G adoption in the Southeast Asia and Oceania region. It is expected that by the end of 2029, 5G subscriptions will reach around 560 million, which is about 43% of all mobile subscriptions in the region.
Ericsson's effort to drive digital transformation in Thailand underscores its leadership in shaping the future of communications technology.
Shares of Ericsson have gained 16.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 46.4%.
