Company News for July 8, 2024

  • Shares of Macy's (M - Free Report) surged 9.5% after a report indicated that Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital raised their bid to buy the department store chain for about $6.9 billion. 
  • Li Auto (LI - Free Report) shares fell 1.3% after European regulators announced higher tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.
  • Baxter International Inc. (BAX - Free Report) shares rose 5.3% on news that The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG - Free Report) is in exclusive talks to acquire its kidney care spinoff Vantive for over $4 billion, including debt. 
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD - Free Report) rose 4.9% because New Street Research named it a top pick among AI stocks.

