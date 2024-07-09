Back to top

Image: Bigstock

GE Vernova (GEV) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

GE Vernova (GEV - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, GEV crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for GEV

Over the past four weeks, GEV has gained 8.7%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at GEV's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch GEV for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today