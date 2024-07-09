See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Janus Henderson Enterprise S (JGRTX) - free report >>
Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Y (WLGYX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Janus Henderson Enterprise S (JGRTX) - free report >>
Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Y (WLGYX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Janus Henderson Enterprise S (JGRTX - Free Report) . JGRTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.16%, management fee of 0.64%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.67%.
Great-West Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value (MXLSX - Free Report) : 1.09% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. MXLSX is categorized as an All Cap Value fund, and like the name suggests, invests across the cap spectrum in small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. MXLSX, with annual returns of 10.98% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Ivy Large Cap Growth Y (WLGYX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.89%. Management fee: 0.61%. Five year annual return: 17.11%. WLGYX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.