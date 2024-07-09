See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Harbor Small Cap Growth Adm (HRSGX) - free report >>
Putnam Sustainable Leaders C (PNOCX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Harbor Small Cap Growth Adm (HRSGX) - free report >>
Putnam Sustainable Leaders C (PNOCX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Harbor Small Cap Growth Admiral (HRSGX - Free Report) . HRSGX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.13%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.7%.
Putnam Multi-Cap Growth Fund C (PNOCX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. PNOCX is an All Cap Growth mutual fund. In order to increase diversification, these funds have holdings across small, medium, and large-cap levels. With five-year annualized performance of 14.69%, expense ratio of 0.8% and management fee of 0.5%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
AIC TS&W Equity Portfolio Institutional (TSWEX - Free Report) : 0.73% expense ratio and 0.58% management fee. TSWEX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 11.49%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.