Groupon (GRPN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Groupon (GRPN - Free Report) closed at $14.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.1% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.
Shares of the online daily deal service witnessed a gain of 1.62% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Groupon in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.16, showcasing a 60% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $121.6 million, indicating a 5.82% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $526.72 million, which would represent changes of +157.69% and +2.29%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Groupon currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Groupon is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.03. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.92 for its industry.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.