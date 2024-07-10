See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Auto ETF (CARZ) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 34.3% from its 52-week low of $46.26 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
CARZ in Focus
The underlying S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index constituents are chosen by selecting the eligible Pure-Play companies in descending order of float-adjusted market capitalization until 100 constituents have been selected. CARZ charges 70 bps in annual fees.
Why the Move?
The fund is heavy on Nvidia (5.93%), Apple (5.0%), Taiwan Semiconductor (4.97%) and Tesla (4.52%) and most of these stocks have been on an uptrend on AI initiatives.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, CARZ has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a High risk outlook, suggesting that the outperformance could continue in the months ahead.