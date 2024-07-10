Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY - Free Report) is an automotive company for Atlantic Union Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

DXC Technology Company (DXC - Free Report) is an information technology services and solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


