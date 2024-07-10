Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for July 9, 2024

  • Morphic Holding, Inc. ((MORF - Free Report) ) shares surged 75.1% on news that Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) will acquire the biopharmaceutical company in a $3.2 billion deal.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. ((IDYA - Free Report) ) shares gained 15.3% after the precision medicine oncology company announced positive results from the phase 2 trial of its cancer treatment.
  • Etsy, Inc. ((ETSY - Free Report) ) shares fell 5.3% after the company announced restrictions on the sale of certain products.
  • Shares of Intel Corporation ((INTC - Free Report) ) jumped 6.2%, following positive remarks from Melius Research, highlighting the company's potential to improve its competitive position within the technology sector.

