Image: Bigstock
Williams-Sonoma's (WSM) West Elm Unites With Marcus Samuelsson
West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) announces the launch of a new home furnishings collection in collaboration with the celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson.
The 32-piece capsule collection includes furniture, lighting, tableware, textiles, and art, honoring the chef’s Ethiopian heritage, Swedish upbringing, and New York City home base. Moreover, this launch marks Marcus Samuelsson’s debut launch of a home collection, showcasing his fondness for food and entertainment.
The collection is exclusively available on West Elm’s online platform and select retail locations.
Promising Collaborations Driving Growth
Williams-Sonoma leverages the market demand patterns for its accretive partnerships, which serve a wide range of categories, aesthetics, and life stages and helps to stimulate growth prospects despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges.
In June 2024, the company engaged in various collaborations, which aided it in further diversifying its product portfolio and reaching new customers. Its portfolio brands, Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen partnered with Roller Rabbit, bringing in an exclusive collection showcasing Roller Rabbit’s beloved prints across a portfolio of products, including bedding, window curtains and shades, decor, backpacks, lunch bags, and wallpaper. Other partnerships include Pottery Barn collaborating with Westin Hotels & Resorts on a home furnishings collection and West Elm uniting for the second time with the lifestyle brand Rhode for a 120-piece collection.
Other announced collaborations include its namesake brand and Williams Sonoma Home collaborating with the AERIN brand for two new exclusive collections accompanied by a children’s home furnishings collection under the Pottery Barn Kids brand.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products gained 12.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s 33.2% growth. Williams-Sonoma intends to continue seeking opportunities for new collaborations to diversify its product offerings and cater to the varied demand trends of its existing and new customers.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Williams-Sonoma currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 210.3%, on average. The stock has surged 409.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s fiscal 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 10.4% and 47.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Walmart Inc. (WMT - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. WMT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average. The stock has risen 35.5% in the past year.
The consensus estimate for WMT’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 4.2% and 9.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
The Gap, Inc. (GPS - Free Report) currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 202.7%, on average. The stock has gained 158.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 0.2% and 21.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.