DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) ending at $43.68, denoting a -0.55% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the industrial products supplier had lost 7.52% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DXP Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for DXP Enterprises. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. DXP Enterprises currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, DXP Enterprises currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.9. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.6.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
