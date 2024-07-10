We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clear Secure (YOU) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.03, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.14%.
Shares of the airport security company witnessed a gain of 3.23% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its loss of 1.42% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Clear Secure in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.26, marking a 73.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $183.79 million, up 22.63% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $749.93 million, representing changes of +87.93% and +22.22%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Clear Secure possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Clear Secure is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.29. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.37.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.