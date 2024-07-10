We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Organon (OGN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Organon (OGN - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $19.93, demonstrating a -1.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.
The pharmaceutical company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.75% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Organon in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Organon is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.92%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.63 billion, showing a 1.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.45 per share and a revenue of $6.37 billion, indicating changes of +7.49% and +1.67%, respectively, from the former year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Organon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Organon possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Organon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.8.
Meanwhile, OGN's PEG ratio is currently 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.