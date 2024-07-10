We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) standing at $23.82, reflecting a -0.54% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had lost 4.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.34%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.80, showcasing a 70.21% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $326.05 million, indicating a 36.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +103.8% and +38.67%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Star Bulk Carriers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.23, so one might conclude that Star Bulk Carriers is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.