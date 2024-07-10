DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

DaVita HealthCare (
DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) closed at $137.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.14%.
Shares of the kidney dialysis provider witnessed a loss of 2.97% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, DaVita HealthCare is projected to report earnings of $2.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.75%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.16 billion, reflecting a 5.43% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.62 per share and a revenue of $12.74 billion, representing changes of +13.58% and +4.97%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. DaVita HealthCare presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, DaVita HealthCare is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.5, which means DaVita HealthCare is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that DVA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 52, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
