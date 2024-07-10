United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

United Parcel Service (
UPS Quick Quote UPS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $134.28, indicating a -0.92% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had lost 1.56% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 2.17% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.34% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 23, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.99, indicating a 21.65% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $22.37 billion, reflecting a 1.42% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.22 per share and a revenue of $93.05 billion, signifying shifts of -6.38% and +2.3%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, United Parcel Service possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, United Parcel Service is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.07.
We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, finds itself in the bottom 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
