Valero Energy (VLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Valero Energy (
VLO Quick Quote VLO - Free Report) closed at $146.30, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.14%.
Shares of the oil refiner witnessed a loss of 4.29% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 11.2% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 25, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.25, showcasing a 21.3% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $34.29 billion, indicating a 0.65% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.34 per share and a revenue of $134.77 billion, demonstrating changes of -38.39% and -6.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.91% lower. As of now, Valero Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.8.
We can additionally observe that VLO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.74.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 201, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
