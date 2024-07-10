We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) ending at $12.14, denoting a +0.33% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.
The company's stock has climbed by 42.69% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.19, showcasing a 20.83% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, placing it within the bottom 9% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.