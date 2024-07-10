Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Gladstone Commercial (
GOOD Quick Quote GOOD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $14.28, indicating a -0.35% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.14%.
The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 0.28% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 5.5% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.33, indicating a 19.51% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $35.89 million, reflecting a 7.17% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and a revenue of $144.14 million, representing changes of -7.48% and -2.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Gladstone Commercial possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note Gladstone Commercial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.58. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.67 of its industry.
Investors should also note that GOOD has a PEG ratio of 1.76 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.25.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
