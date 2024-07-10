We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AudioEye (AEYE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $20.98, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.91% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AudioEye in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 25, 2024. On that day, AudioEye is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 600%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.45 million, reflecting a 7.82% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.37 per share and a revenue of $34.52 million, representing changes of +236.36% and +10.22%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AudioEye. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 55% lower. AudioEye currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, AudioEye is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.66, which means AudioEye is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.