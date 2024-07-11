We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unum (UNM) to Divest Medical Stop Loss Business to Amynta Group
Unum Group (UNM - Free Report) has agreed to divest its Medical Stop Loss business to Amynta Group. This move will help the insurer intensify its focus on its strategic growth priorities. The divestiture is estimated to be completed in the third quarter of 2024.
Amynta Group is a leading insurance services provider. Following its acquisition, the stop-loss business will operate as a full-service managing general underwriter under Amynta Risk Solutions. The addition of Unum’s Medical Stop Loss business will enhance Amynta Group’s product portfolio and help it serve clients better with comprehensive solutions.
John Doucette, CEO of Amynta Risk Solutions, stated, “Unum has built a strong stop-loss business, bringing great expertise and capabilities to the market. We will continue to invest in the business to drive growth and innovation in the medical stop loss market.”
Unum is ranked as the leading disability income writer and the second-largest writer of voluntary business in the United States. The medical stop-loss business is part of Unum’s group disability line of business, which also includes long-term and short-term disability and fee-based service products. With this divestiture, the company intends to intensify its focus on leveraging enhanced capabilities to drive top-line growth and, in turn, achieve high single-digit bottom-line growth in 2024. Healthy in-force block growth, higher sales, strong persistency in group lines, growth of new product lines and favorable risk results should continue to drive Unum’s results.
Shares of Unum have gained 11% year to date, outperforming the industry’s increase of 6.8%. Favorable sales trends and risk experience, strong persistency, an improving rate environment and a solid capital position continue to drive this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
