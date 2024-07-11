Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aisin Corporation (ASEKY - Free Report) is an automotive products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE - Free Report) is an investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 93.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI - Free Report) is a mortgage revenue bonds investment company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 60 days.

