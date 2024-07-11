Reasons Why Investors Should Retain Sun Life (SLF) Stock Now

Sun Life Financial Inc.’s ( SLF Quick Quote SLF - Free Report) strategic investments in Asia, strengthening asset management businesses, the scale-up of its U.S. operations and a strong financial position bode well for growth. Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sun Life’s 2024 earnings per share indicates an increase of 3.6% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 8.9% and 4.9%, respectively, from the corresponding 2024 estimates.
Earnings Surprise History
Sun Life beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters, met once and missed the other occasion, the average being 0.28%.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Sun Life currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, the stock has lost 2.7% against the industry's growth of 21.3%.
Business Tailwinds
Sun Life continues to focus on the emerging economies of Asia that are expected to provide higher returns and growth than the North American markets. SLF has a strong presence in China, Philippines, India, Hong Kong and Indonesia and has also forayed into Malaysia and Vietnam, taking the count to seven markets in which it has a presence. Contribution to Sun Life’s earnings has increased to 21% from 8% over the last few years.
The third largest insurer in Canada is improving its business mix and is thus shifting its growth focus toward products that block lower capital and offer more predictable earnings. Sun Life looks to be one of the top five players and remains focused on growing its voluntary benefits business. In its effort to strengthen Asset Management, Sun Life Investment Management makes investments in private fixed-income, mortgages and real estate. It invests in pension plans and other institutional investors. Notably, Asset Management provides a higher return on equity, lower capital and volatility and has the potential for an earnings upside. Operational efficiency has been aiding Sun Life in building a strong capital position. The life insurer’s capital outlay includes a 40-50% dividend payout over the medium term. Also, given the company’s ongoing shift to fee-based capital-light businesses, it reiterated its medium-term ROE target of 18%. Headwinds
However, expense increase at Sun Life over the past few years averaged 11% due to high employee expenses, premises and equipment, service fees, amortization of intangible assets and other expenses. The life insurer remains committed toward balancing both metrics, failing which, the bottom line might suffer. The company estimates integration activities to drive run-rate cost savings of $60 million by 2024.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are
Reinsurance Group's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 19.48%. Over the past year, shares of RGA have jumped 33.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGA's 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 5.3% and 4.8%, respectively. Baldwin Insurance's earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched in one, the average surprise being 11.12%. Over the past year, shares of BWIN have jumped 33.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWIN's 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 39.2% and 30.7%, respectively. NMI Holdings' earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 8.60%. Over the past year, shares of NMIH have jumped 33.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NMIH's 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 10.6% and 7.6%, respectively.
