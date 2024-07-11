Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for July 10, 2024

  • Incyte ((INCY - Free Report) ) shares rose 4.4% after the company issued restricted stock units (RSUs) and stock options to new employees, signaling strong talent attraction and retention.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ((LW - Free Report) ) shares fell 4.5% on news of a class-action lawsuit filed against the company, which produces frozen French fries and other potato products.
  • Shares of UiPath Inc. ((PATH - Free Report) ) fell 6.9% after the company announced plans to reduce about 10% of its global workforce by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
  • Helen of Troy Limited ((HELE - Free Report) ) tumbled 27.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $416.85 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.59%.

