Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
A couple of better-ranked stocks in the industry have been discussed below. Ooma, Inc. ( OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service platforms serve as a hub for seamless communications and networking infrastructure applications.
Keysight (KEYS) Solution to Enhance Vodafone's User Experience
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) recently announced that Vodafone Group Plc (VOD - Free Report) has decided to deploy Keysight’s 5G Network Visibility Solutions aimed at strengthening Vodafone’s network visibility, thereby enhancing user experiences across its extensive network infrastructure.
In today's competitive landscape, where providing a high-quality networking experience to consumers is paramount, it becomes necessary for telecommunication companies like Vodafone to deploy robust monitoring tools that are capable of handling the significant increase in traffic and associated subscriber sessions. Keysight’s cutting-edge network visibility solution helps address these developments.
Keysight promises to deliver comprehensive insights into network traffic, applications and user behavior across diverse networking environments. Unlike traditional network monitoring tools, these advanced network visibility tools are deployed across on-premise data centers, cloud-based hypervisors and software-as-a-service applications to capture, aggregate and filter network packets.
Leveraging Keysight’s MobileStack 5G Network Visibility Software, along with Vision Series Network Packet Brokers, Vodafone aims to scale up its 5G network and deliver its subscribers with the highest quality mobile broadband experience during this transition. This solution incorporates features like network slice awareness and protocol correlation for both virtual and physical environments, adapting seamlessly to evolving 5G technologies. Integrating the solution will enable Vodafone to monitor cost efficiency by streamlining real-time data flow management to downstream systems.
Moreover, this solution will also facilitate Vodafone’s scalable orchestration through Control and User Plane Separation across distributed 5G environments, which is crucial for supporting low-latency applications and ensuring a responsive user experience.
Vodafone will also leverage robust security measures tailored for 5G networks to protect both infrastructure and subscriber data against emerging threats.
Keysight's cutting-edge solutions are shaping the future of connectivity across diverse sectors, from enhancing network visibility for significant telecom providers to certifying the next generation of wired connectivity and optimizing workflows for research facilities. With a strong presence in more than 100 countries, the company is expected to benefit from Vodafone’s extensive customer base worldwide to boost and expand its 5G portfolio.
Shares of Keysight have lost 19.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 5.4%.
