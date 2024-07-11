Back to top

Berry Global (BERY), La Rosee Unite on Deodorant Refill Solution

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) recently collaborated with French natural cosmetics company, La Rosée, to develop a unique refillable deodorant stick named Exclusive Refill.

Based in Lyon, France, La Rosée is engaged in providing cosmetic products that are made with natural ingredients and have light fragrances. The company’s products are also customized to each skin type.

La Rosée and Berry Global development teams have collaboratively researched for two years to develop the La Rosée deodorant. The formula consists of 99% natural ingredients and adheres strictly to the formulation specifications, which prohibit the use of aluminium salts or alcohol. La Rosée sought a sustainable packaging solution without over-wrapping or additional packaging layers to align with its deodorant formula. Simultaneously, the packaging needed to be waterproof, convenient and user-friendly for consumers, and aesthetically pleasing.

BERY’s Exclusive Refill features a reusable deodorant stick paired with a specially designed refill that cannot be used independently. Its mono-material polypropylene (PP) design boasts significant weight reduction, being 62% lighter than a full stick. The 50ml size ensures convenient, accurate and hygienic application of the deodorant. The refill process is made simple to reduce contact with the product, thereby letting consumers refill the deodorant in under a minute.

Initially, the new stick was made from virgin PP. Now, Berry and La Rosée are working to switch the Exclusive Refill to include BERY’s CleanStream recycled PP, which is suitable for contact-sensitive applications. This collaboration meets the increasing need for environmentally-friendly packaging solutions in the personal care industry.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Berry Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the year-to-date period, the BERY stock has lost 13.7% against the industry’s 0.8% growth.

Berry Global is benefiting from investments in the latest equipment technologies, advantaged film development and design for circularity. Cost-reduction actions, including structural plant closures and labor management, are expected to aid the company’s margin performance.

However, the company is experiencing weakness in its Consumer Packaging International unit due to reduced selling prices arising from the pass-through of lower resin prices. Softness in North American transportation and shrink film markets are affecting the Flexibles unit’s performance.

