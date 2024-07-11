We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
ARKO Corp. (ARKO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.72, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.18%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 7.19% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.18, marking a 63.64% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.41 billion, down 2.51% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $9.17 billion, indicating changes of +125% and -2.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ARKO Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
From a valuation perspective, ARKO Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.62. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.68 for its industry.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.