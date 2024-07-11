We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) ending at $71.42, denoting a +0.8% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.
The upcoming earnings release of SharkNinja, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.57, showcasing a 21.28% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.06 billion, up 12% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.82 per share and a revenue of $4.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +18.63% and +11.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SharkNinja, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, SharkNinja, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.57. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.95.
Investors should also note that SN has a PEG ratio of 1.3 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Furniture industry stood at 1.17 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 187, this industry ranks in the bottom 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.