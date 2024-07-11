We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited (SGHC - Free Report) closed at $3.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.18%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.96% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.
The upcoming earnings release of Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $436.89 million, reflecting a 5.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion, which would represent changes of +775% and +8.8%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.45 of its industry.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.