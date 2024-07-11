Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST - Free Report) is a pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA - Free Report) is a consumer goods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 60 days.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP - Free Report) is a technology company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.9% downward over the last 60 days.

