Image: Bigstock

Company News for July 11, 2024

  • Shares of Intuit Inc. ((INTU - Free Report) ) fell 2.6% after the company announced it would cut 10% of its workforce to prioritize artificial intelligence efforts.
  • HubSpot, Inc. ((HUBS - Free Report) ) shares fell 12.1% after Bloomberg reported that Alphabet Inc. ((GOOG - Free Report) ) has decided to end its pursuit of acquiring the software company. 
  • LegalZoom.com, Inc. ((LZ - Free Report) ) shares fell 25.4% after Chief Executive Officer Dan Wernikoff announced his departure from the company.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ((AMD - Free Report) ) rose 3.9%, following the announcement of its plans to acquire Finnish artificial intelligence company Silo AI in a $665 million deal.

