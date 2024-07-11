We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into ServisFirst (SFBS) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $114.8 million, up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ServisFirst metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 40.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets' will reach $15.78 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.85 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $106.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $101.25 million.
Analysts expect 'Total Non-interest income' to come in at $7.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.58 million.
