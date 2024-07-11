We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 21.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $53.75 million, exhibiting a decline of 3.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Great Southern Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Margin' will likely reach 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non Interest Income' at $6.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.77 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $46.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
