Conagra Brands (CAG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) reported $2.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was +8.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Conagra Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales growth - Total Sales: -2.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.4%.
  • Organic net sales growth - Foodservice: -3.9% versus -0.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales growth - International: 6.4% compared to the 4.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Sales growth - Foodservice: -3.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -0.8%.
  • Organic net sales growth - Consolidated: -2.4% compared to the -1.5% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Volume (Organic) - Consolidated: -1.8% compared to the -1.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Price/Mix - Consolidated: -0.6% compared to the -0.4% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Volume (Organic) - Grocery and Snacks: -3.6% versus -1.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales- Grocery & Snacks: $1.17 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
  • Sales- Foodservice: $291.40 million versus $301.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.
  • Sales- International: $266.80 million versus $261.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
  • Sales- Refrigerated & Frozen: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Conagra Brands here>>>

Shares of Conagra Brands have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

