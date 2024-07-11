Compared to Estimates, Delta (DAL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Delta Air Lines (
Shares of Delta have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- Passenger Load Factor: 87% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 87.5%.
- Revenue passenger miles - Consolidated: 65,241 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 64,180.62 million.
- Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex: 13.14 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.37 cents.
- Adjusted- Average fuel price per gallon: $2.64 compared to the $2.78 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Available seat miles - Consolidated: 74,656 million compared to the 73,583.22 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Domestic: $9.40 billion versus $9.49 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
- Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Pacific: $654 million compared to the $650.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.9% year over year.
- Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Latin America: $964 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
- Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Atlantic: $2.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
- Operating Revenues- Passenger: $13.84 billion compared to the $13.89 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Cargo: $199 million compared to the $168.76 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Other net: $2.62 billion versus $2.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19% change.
Shares of Delta have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.