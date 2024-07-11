We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco's (IVZ) June AUM Up 1.7% on Favorable Markets, Inflows
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) for June 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.72 trillion represented a 1.7% increase from the previous month.
IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $6.5 billion in June. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $0.2 billion and money market net inflows totaled $1.9 billion.
Further, Invesco’s AUM was favorably impacted by solid market returns, which boosted its AUM by $24 billion. However, FX decreased the AUM balance by $2.4 billion, which was partly offset by reinvested distributions of $1.3 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Jun 30 was $1.67 trillion and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $994.6 billion.
At the end of June, IVZ’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $415.1 billion, jumping 2.3% from the previous month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $272.6 billion grew marginally sequentially.
Invesco’s Fundamental Equities AUM for June was $268.8 billion, up marginally from May 2024-end. Private Markets AUM rose 1.1% to $129.1 billion. Further, the APAC Managed AUM increased marginally from the prior-month end to $112.4 billion.
AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $59.6 billion, which declined marginally from the previous month’s end. Global Liquidity AUM was $171.6 billion, down marginally sequentially. Lastly, QQQs AUM was $286.6 billion, jumping 6.1%.
Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. Nonetheless, synergies from buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, global presence and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding the company’s financials.
Over the past six months, Invesco's shares have lost 8.7% against the industry’s growth of 8.8%.
Currently, IVZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $80.7 billion as of Jun 30, 2024. This reflected a marginal growth from the prior month's level.
The increase in CNS’ AUM balance was mainly attributable to a market appreciation of $771 million. This was partly offset by net outflows of $178 million and distributions of $372 million.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.65 trillion as of Jun 30, 2024. This marked a marginal rise from the prior month.
The increase in BEN’s AUM balance reflected the impact of favorable markets, which was partially offset by long-term net outflows of $3.2 billion.