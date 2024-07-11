We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copa Holdings (CPA) June Traffic Rises From 2023 Levels
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA - Free Report) reported solid traffic numbers for June 2024 on the back of upbeat air-travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) rose in double digits in June on a year-over-year basis.
To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In June, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 12.3% year over year. Revenue passenger miles rose 12.1%. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 86.6% from 86.8% in June 2023.
So far this year, shares of CPA have plunged 11.3% against the industry’s growth of 11.5%.
Given the buoyant traffic scenario, Copa Holdings is not the only airline to report impressive traffic numbers for June. Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) , a European carrier, also reported solid traffic numbers for June 2024, driven by upbeat air-travel demand.
The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 19.3 million in June 2024, reflecting an 11% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in June was much more than the May reading of 18.9 million, April reading of 17.3 million and March reading of 13.6 million.
The June load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 95% remained flat sequentially, as well as on a year-over-year basis. The figure was higher than the load factor of 92% reported in April 2024 and 93% reported in March 2024.
Notably, RYAAY operated more than 106,000 flights in June 2024. This marks an improvement from 105,000 operated flights in May 2024, 98,400 flights operated in April 2024 and 77,000 flights operated in March 2024. However, almost 400 flights got canceled due to the ATC (air traffic control) delays.
